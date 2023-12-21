Saud Shakeel Opens Up on Team’s Situation Ahead of 2nd Test Against Australia

Pakistan’s middle-order batter, Saud Shakeel, has shared insights into the upcoming second test, scheduled to take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In a recent media interaction, Saud shared that Pakistani batters are feeling positive and conveying confidence that they are determined to learn from their previous mistakes in order to avoid them in the next match.

Saud said, “Melbourne’s pitch reminds us of Pakistan. Our batters are feeling positive and we are confident that we will not repeat the same mistakes.”

He added, “We couldn’t do well with the bowl in Perth, we conceded too many runs in the first innings, and we lost the match there. We had new bowlers, so it takes some time to adjust.”

Saud also noted that pacer Khurram Shahzad has been sidelined from the upcoming test series due to a stress fracture in his left 10th rib. This setback presents a significant opportunity for Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali.

The 28-year-old batter then highlighted the challenges faced by former skipper Babar Azam, who has been struggling with the bat. Saud expressed his hope, stating that for a skilled batter like Babar, a single innings can be the catalyst for a successful comeback.

Shan Masood and his team are currently gearing up for the second test match, scheduled to take place in Melbourne on 26th December, following a massive 360-run defeat in the first test.