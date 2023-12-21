X Recovers After Nearly an Hour of Global Outage

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Dec 21, 2023 | 12:09 pm

On early Thursday morning, Elon Musk’s X suffered a major global outage that lasted nearly an hour. The social media platform has now recovered, resuming normal functionality. User feeds are working yet again.

Downdetector, which tracks website disruptions and outages worldwide, showed nearly 1000 reports from Pakistan alone, mostly coming from Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and numerous other cities. The reports started coming in as early as 10 AM. Meanwhile, over 47,000 users in the US reported similar issues on X according to Downdetector data.

X users were able to load up the website or the app where it would say “Welcome to X”, but it would load nothing past that. User feeds would remain blank with a message saying “Waiting for posts.”

Users had reported issues with the website as well as the app, both of which have now recovered completely. All of Twitter’s features appear to be accessible once again.

