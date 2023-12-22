FGEHA to Auction 19 Prime Plots in Islamabad’s G-13 and G-14 Sectors

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has given approval for the auction of 19 commercial plots located in sectors G-13/3, G-14/3, and G-14/4 of the federal capital.

Furthermore, in a bid to generate additional revenues for FGEHA and attract investors, the authority has also green-lit a petrol filling station in the Mauve area in G-13.

According to an official, the FGEHA has already set the date for an open auction of various sizes of commercial plots (Class-III) in Sectors G-13 and G-14.

He further stated that the open auction will be held on December 27 and 28, adding that the auction for the Petrol Filling Station plot would be held on December 27 at Aura Grande, E-11.

Previously, the authority had announced its plans to initiate new residential projects in eight major cities of the country. The residential projects would be for both government employees and the general public.

An official told the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) that FGEHA has already received several applications from land owners, companies and firms interested in the mega projects. The projects will be launched in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Multan, and Faisalabad.