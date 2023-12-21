Islamabad Suddenly Changes Road Speed Limits Across the City

Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory has announced revised speed limits for various vehicles across the city.

This decision follows last year’s adjustments, which were made despite studies suggesting that slower speeds might lead to more accidents. The new limits are designed to streamline traffic flow and reduce the risk of road mishaps.

The revised speed limits for different roads and highways in Islamabad are as follows:

Road/Highways LTV Speed Limit (KM/H) HTV/PSV Speed Limit (KM/H) Built-up area Kashmir Highway 80 65 – Islamabad Highway 80 65 – Murree Road 80 65 Bharakau 30 Constitution Avenue 70 65 – Jinnah Avenue 70 65 – Faisal Avenue 70 65 – Khyaban-e-Iqbal 70 65 – Park Road 70 65 – New 7 Avenue 70 65 – New 9 Avenue 70 65 – Lehtrar Road 40 40 – Kahuta Road 60 60 Sihala Bazar-30 I.J. Principal Road 60 (Faizabad to Nasirabad) 60 – Major Roads 50 50 – Dualized Service Road 60 40 – Single Service Road 40 40 – Street and Sectoral Roads 30 25 – Roads/Streets near Schools/Hospital 30 25 –

Strategic Approach to Traffic Management

These changes reflect a strategic approach to traffic management, with different speed limits set for Light Transport Vehicles (LTV) and Heavy Transport Vehicles/Public Service Vehicles (HTV/PSV). The aim is to ensure smoother traffic operations and enhance safety, especially in areas near schools and hospitals.

Enforcement and Community Impact

To ensure compliance with these new limits, stringent enforcement measures will be implemented. The revised speed limits are expected to significantly impact daily commutes, altering travel times and overall traffic dynamics. As Islamabad adapts to these new regulations, the community is encouraged to stay informed and adhere to these guidelines, contributing to a safer and more efficient road network.