Islamabad Suddenly Changes Road Speed Limits Across the City

Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory has announced revised speed limits for various vehicles across the city.
This decision follows last year’s adjustments, which were made despite studies suggesting that slower speeds might lead to more accidents. The new limits are designed to streamline traffic flow and reduce the risk of road mishaps.
The revised speed limits for different roads and highways in Islamabad are as follows:
|Road/Highways
|LTV Speed Limit (KM/H)
|HTV/PSV Speed Limit (KM/H)
|Built-up area
|Kashmir Highway
|80
|65
|–
|Islamabad Highway
|80
|65
|–
|Murree Road
|80
|65
|Bharakau 30
|Constitution Avenue
|70
|65
|–
|Jinnah Avenue
|70
|65
|–
|Faisal Avenue
|70
|65
|–
|Khyaban-e-Iqbal
|70
|65
|–
|Park Road
|70
|65
|–
|New 7 Avenue
|70
|65
|–
|New 9 Avenue
|70
|65
|–
|Lehtrar Road
|40
|40
|–
|Kahuta Road
|60
|60
|Sihala Bazar-30
|I.J. Principal Road
|60 (Faizabad to Nasirabad)
|60
|–
|Major Roads
|50
|50
|–
|Dualized Service Road
|60
|40
|–
|Single Service Road
|40
|40
|–
|Street and Sectoral Roads
|30
|25
|–
|Roads/Streets near Schools/Hospital
|30
|25
|–
Strategic Approach to Traffic Management
These changes reflect a strategic approach to traffic management, with different speed limits set for Light Transport Vehicles (LTV) and Heavy Transport Vehicles/Public Service Vehicles (HTV/PSV). The aim is to ensure smoother traffic operations and enhance safety, especially in areas near schools and hospitals.
Enforcement and Community Impact
To ensure compliance with these new limits, stringent enforcement measures will be implemented. The revised speed limits are expected to significantly impact daily commutes, altering travel times and overall traffic dynamics. As Islamabad adapts to these new regulations, the community is encouraged to stay informed and adhere to these guidelines, contributing to a safer and more efficient road network.