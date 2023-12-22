Honor 90 GT Unveiled With Top Specs and Affordable Pricing

The Honor 90 GT boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 1200 x 2664 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also includes 3,840Hz PWM dimming and an integrated fingerprint scanner. A 16MP front-facing camera is neatly housed in a punch-hole cutout, ensuring a sleek and uninterrupted display experience.

Photography is a key focus, with the Honor 90 GT featuring a 50MP main camera equipped with a Sony IMX906 sensor and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), complemented by a 12MP ultrawide lens. This setup promises high-quality images across a variety of shooting scenarios.

ALSO READ PTA Warns Public Against Fake DIRBS Messages That Hack Accounts

Under the hood, the Honor 90 GT is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, paired with an impressive range of RAM options, going up to 24GB – the highest in any Honor smartphone to date. The base model starts with 12GB RAM, while the mid-tier version offers 16GB. Storage options are generous, ranging from 256GB to 1TB, catering to different user needs.

Running on MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13, the Honor 90 GT ensures a smooth and responsive user interface. The device is equipped with a robust 5,000 mAh battery, supporting 100W fast charging for quick power-ups.

ALSO READ Mobile Pakistan’s Phone Imports Cross Rs. 177 Billion in 5 Months of FY24

The Honor 90 GT is available in three elegant colors: Black, Blue, and Gold. Pricing starts at CNY 2,599 ($365) for the 12/256GB model, and goes up to CNY 3,699 ($520) for the top-tier variant with 24GB RAM and 1TB storage. The phone will be available for purchase in China starting December 26.

Specifications