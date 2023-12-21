Pakistan’s Mobile Phone Imports Cross Rs. 177 Billion in 5 Months of FY24

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 21, 2023 | 8:16 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports during the first five months of the current fiscal year i.e. July-November FY24 stood at Rs. 177.31 billion, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Thursday.

The imports during the period were up 173 percent compared to imports of Rs. 64 billion registered in the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY23).

ALSO READ

In dollar terms, the imports in July-November FY24 stood at $616.54 million, up 112 percent compared to imports of $290.5 million registered in the same period of FY23.

Mobile phone imports stood at Rs. 41.8 billion in November 2023, down 10 percent compared to imports of Rs. 46.5 billion registered in the previous month i.e. October 2023. On a year-on-year basis, the imports in November 2023 were 191 percent higher than imports of Rs. 14.3 billion registered in November 2022.

In dollar terms, the imports in September stood at $146.54 million, down 10 percent compared to imports of $166 million in October 2023 and up 127 percent compared to imports of $64.5 million in November 2022.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Top 10 Dazzling Male Acts That Lit Up our TV Screens in 2023
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>