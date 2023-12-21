Pakistan’s Mobile Phone Imports Cross Rs. 177 Billion in 5 Months of FY24

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports during the first five months of the current fiscal year i.e. July-November FY24 stood at Rs. 177.31 billion, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Thursday.

The imports during the period were up 173 percent compared to imports of Rs. 64 billion registered in the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY23).

ALSO READ Rupee Gains More Ground 8th Day in a Row Versus US Dollar

In dollar terms, the imports in July-November FY24 stood at $616.54 million, up 112 percent compared to imports of $290.5 million registered in the same period of FY23.

Mobile phone imports stood at Rs. 41.8 billion in November 2023, down 10 percent compared to imports of Rs. 46.5 billion registered in the previous month i.e. October 2023. On a year-on-year basis, the imports in November 2023 were 191 percent higher than imports of Rs. 14.3 billion registered in November 2022.

In dollar terms, the imports in September stood at $146.54 million, down 10 percent compared to imports of $166 million in October 2023 and up 127 percent compared to imports of $64.5 million in November 2022.