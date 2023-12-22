IT Ministry All Set to Appoint CEO of Universal Services Fund

Published Dec 22, 2023
USF | ProPakistani

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has concluded the interviews for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Universal Service Fund (USF).

Sources in MoITT told ProPakistani that the ministry received 35 applications for the post of CEO USF.

The Nomination Committee shortlisted 12 highly qualified candidates for the board’s consideration. After a series of comprehensive interviews, the Universal Service Board is now poised to submit a panel of three names for the final selection of the new CEO, who will serve on a contractual basis for three years.

The former CEO of USF, Haris Mehmood Chaudhry, completed his four-year term on August 15 this year, choosing not to extend his tenure despite receiving an offer for a one-year extension from the IT Ministry.

The Ministry of IT and Telecom did not seek approval from the Election Commission of Pakistan for the CEO USF appointment. According to sources, the appointment process was started in the last days of the previous government.

The USF plays a vital role in promoting the development of telecommunication services in underserved and remote areas across Pakistan. Over the last four years, under Haris Mehmood Chaudhry’s leadership, the USF achieved remarkable milestones, connecting a staggering 40 million people in rural areas.

USF has so far successfully executed 83 projects with a total value of Rs. 77.7 billion, showcasing a substantial increase from the 76 projects valued at Rs. 57 billion undertaken in the preceding 13-year period.

ProPK Staff

