Arsenal Set To Appoint Pakistani Doctor as New Club Doctor

English Premier League’s big-six club, Arsenal, is set to appoint Pakistan-origin, Dr Zafar Iqbal, as the head of sports medicine.

The Gunners have been on the lookout for a chief doctor since April 2023, when Gary O’Driscoll left the North London club after 14 years in order to join Manchester United.

First-team doctor, Florence Newton, has stepped up to Driscoll’s role on a temporary basis since April, but now Dr Iqbal seems to be the solution.

Dr Iqbal has previously worked for Liverpool FC, during the Suarez era, as well as Arsenal’s North London rival, Tottenham Hotspur. He is currently employed by Crystal Palace, where he is expected to work out his notice period by the end of the current 2023/24 season.

Iqbal has been at Palace since summer 2015, following his “dream job” at Liverpool which had to end due to personal reasons.

Dr Iqbal also served as chair of the Premier League Doctors Group and co-chairman of the FA Medical Society.

Doc will not get a hero’s welcome when he travels with the Gunners to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season, as the North London rivals will give a bitter taste to him.