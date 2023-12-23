Cheaper OnePlus 12R’s Launch Date Leaked

While much of the attention has been focused on the OnePlus 12, it’s important not to overlook another upcoming OnePlus smartphone – the 12R.

Anticipated to make its global debut alongside the OnePlus 12 in January, we now have access to the latest leaked specifications, courtesy of the dependable tipster Max Jambor.

Reportedly, the OnePlus 12R will sport a curved 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 OLED display featuring an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, all shielded by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added durability.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by last year’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, complemented by a generous configuration of up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of speedy UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the newly surfaced leak unveils the phone’s camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary camera utilizing an IMX890 sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens to cater to diverse photography needs. To ensure ample power, the OnePlus 12R will house a robust 5,500 mAh battery capable of supporting blazing-fast 100W charging.

For those with an eye for aesthetics, the OnePlus 12R will be available in sophisticated Iron Gray and stylish Cool Blue color options. The device is slated for its initial launch in China on January 4, while the global debut will coincide with the OnePlus 12’s worldwide release, scheduled for January 23.

OnePlus 12 is currently plagued with build quality issues, with several users pointing out an alarming gap between the camera island and the phone’s frame. While the problem does not exist with every single OnePlus 12 device, we hope it is resolved with OnePlus 12R as well as the global OnePlus 12.