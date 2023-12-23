Poco M6 Launched for Only $126 with 50MP Camera and UFS Memory

Xiaomi has launched a rebranded version of Redmi 13C 5G in the form of Poco M6 in India. Despite the prominent Poco branding on the back, the design and specifications of the two phones are completely identical.

Poco M6 features MediaTek’s Dimensity 6100+ SoC at its core. This device offers a versatile range of RAM options, starting from 4 GB and extending up to 8 GB, with the capability to expand an additional 8 GB, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.74-inch LCD, boasting a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 600 nits. It’s protected by Gorilla Glass, although the specific version hasn’t been disclosed.

Poco M6 comes with either 128 GB or 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and it supports microSD cards for additional storage needs. Other notable features include dual-SIM support, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a robust 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

For photography enthusiasts, the Poco M6 is equipped with a 50MP primary rear camera. The device is also designed to be dust and splash-resistant, enhancing its durability. Running on Android 13 with MIUI 14, the Poco M6 promises a user-friendly and up-to-date software experience.

Poco M6, set to go on sale on December 26, will be available in two colors: Galactic Black and Orion Blue. The base model featuring 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is priced at $126 in India. It will most likely be more expensive in the international market.

