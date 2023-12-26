Govt Sets Up 19-Member Council For Promotion of Dairy Industry

The Federal government has constituted a 19-member dairy council for the promotion of the dairy and dairy products sector.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, In pursuance of the Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25, the MoC has constituted the “Council for Dairy and Dairy Products” to consist of 19 members including representatives of the dairy sector.

ALSO READ Meat and Milk Pricing Mechanisms to Undergo Massive Change

The members included the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Dairy Association, Chairman Agriculture and Dairy Farmers Association, Chairman of M/s Nestle Pakistan Sted Yawar Ali, CEO of M/s Engro Food Ali Ahmed Khan, Head of Corporate Affairs M/s Haleeb Food Farah Asim, CEO of M/s Fuji Food Usman Zaheer, CEO M/s Dairy Land Farms, Syed Sulaiman Saqid, CEO M/s Adam’s Milk Foods Ajmal Caidary, GM M/s Sharif Milk Products, CEO M/s Shakarganj Food Products Anjum Muhammad Saleem, CEO M/s At Tahur Rashik Elahi, CEO M/s Millac Foods Farrukh Ikram, Sunway Lagoon Dairy Farm Dr. Ahmad shah Chairperson Department of Dairy Technology University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore Dr. Saima inayat, Dean Institute of Animal & Dairy Science University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Qamar Bilal, Chairman Livestock & Dairy Development Board, CEO Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Board, Director General (Agro Division) TDAP and Secretary Commerce will also be members of this council.

The council functions by the terms of reference notified by the government.

It shall provide input to the government on policy for the development and promotion of the dairy sector within the framework of STPK 2020-25, covering supply chain as well as marketing, trade facilitation, and market access issues.

The council may co-opt representatives of the relevant federal ministries, provincial livestock, and dairy development departments, relevant regulatory, standard setting, and quality assurance departments, and any other relevant organizations on a case-to-case basis as per its requirement for advice and technical input.

According to the details, the MoC will notify the chairman of the council and TDAP headquarters/regional offices will be the secretariat of the council.

ALSO READ At-Tahur Limited Accuses FIA of Political Victimization

The Sectoral councils shall hold at least 4 meetings in a calendar year and the activities of the council will be financed through Export Development Fund (EDF).

The document stated that the government would also appoint a secretary of each sectoral council for three years on a lump sum pay package. According to details, the Dairy sector is the biggest contributor to the agriculture value chain and a major player (11 percent of GDP) in the national economy.