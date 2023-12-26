Oppo to Confirm Find X7 Series Launch Tomorrow

Chinese phone maker Oppo has announced a conference for tomorrow in China where it is expected to talk about its upcoming flagship phone, the Find X7 series. Hasselblad will co-host the conference, so we expect to hear camera details as well.

The conference scheduled for tomorrow boasts the tagline “Exploring Uncharted Technological Territory” (machine translated) and it will most likely confirm the launch date for the Find X7 series. It is unclear which phones will feature at the launch event, but the Find X7 and X7 Pro are the likely candidates.

Other than the camera details, the conference is also expected to shed light on the phone’s rumored satellite communication feature, a first for Oppo phones. Oppo has already confirmed that the phones will come with Sony’s LYT-900 1-inch camera sensor with a 1.6μm pixel size. Here are other specifications that have been revealed by the Find X7’s Geekbench listing.

Rumored Specifications

The Oppo Find X7 lineup has leaked extensively to the point the entire spec sheet is publicly known. Rumors claim that the series will include three models, a Find X7, a Find X7 Ultra, and a Find X7 Ultra Satellite Communication Version.

The standard Find X7 is expected to come with the Dimensity 9300 SoC while the Ultra phones will most likely have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. All versions will have LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 memory.

The upcoming Oppo Find X7 lineup promises impressive displays. The standard Find X7 model is set to feature a 6.78-inch BOE 8T OLED display with a crisp 1.5K resolution, while the Ultra models will elevate the visual experience with a 6.82-inch BOE 8T OLED panel boasting a 2K resolution. All three variants are poised to deliver a smooth user experience, thanks to their 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming support.

The standard Find X7 will sport a robust camera setup, including a 50MP LYT-808 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens, and a 64MP Omnivision OV64 telephoto lens offering 3x zoom and OIS functionality. Meanwhile, the Ultra versions of the Find X7 will take camera capabilities up a notch, featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-900 sensor with OIS and a 50MP LYT800 ultrawide lens. In addition, there will be a pair of telephoto lenses: one with a 50MP IMX858 sensor, OIS, and 6x optical zoom, and another with a 50MP IMX890 sensor, OIS, and 3x optical zoom.

Battery life won’t be a concern across the lineup, as all three devices will share a 5000 mAh battery, backed by rapid 100W wired charging. The Ultra variants go the extra mile by offering 50W wireless charging.

Details regarding pricing and availability are yet to be revealed.