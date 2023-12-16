Oppo Find X7 Ultra is More Camera Than Phone

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Dec 16, 2023 | 7:16 pm

Much buzz has surrounded the upcoming Oppo Find X7 series, particularly the Pro model, anticipated to feature a dual periscope telephoto camera system, 100W charging, and a camera island in either circular or octagonal form. However, the latest information indicates that the octagonal camera design pertains to the forthcoming Ultra variant.

And just like Xiaomi’s Ultra phones, this one also has a massive camera island that looks more like a camera continent.

In a recent report on Weibo, ‘Digital Chat Station’ revealed that the Find X7 Ultra is set to support satellite connection. Notably, Oppo had previously mentioned the inclusion of satellite messaging in its Find X7 series but had not specified the models. According to the report, the standard and Pro models will not feature this satellite connection capability.

Furthermore, the report outlines that both the Pro and Ultra variants will share the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and incorporate the 3x + 6x dual periscope telephoto cameras. In contrast, the standard version is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip and include a single 3x periscope unit.

Oppo has recently started sharing official teasers for the phone so it is expected to launch soon in China, likely later this month.

