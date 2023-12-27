FBR Tax Offices to Observe Extended Hours This Week

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that all Inland Revenue field formations shall remain open and observe extended working hours till 08:00 pm on Saturday (December 30) and till 10:00 pm on Sunday (December 31) to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties & taxes.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the Large Tax Offices, Medium Tax offices, Corporate Tax Offices, and Regional Tax Offices, the Chief Commissioners IR are requested to establish liaison with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure transfer of tax collected by these branches to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date to account for the same towards the collection for December 2023 FBR added.