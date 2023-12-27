Honor MagicBook X14 and X16 Launched With 13th Gen Intel CPUs

Honor has unveiled its latest lineup of work laptops for 2024 in the MagicBook X series. The new X14 and X16 variants are powered by Intel’s 13th gen processors of the Core i5 variety, but they are only available in China for now.

The display on the MagicBook boasts an IPS matte screen, offering a 16:10 aspect ratio, a brightness level of 300 nits, and covers the sRGB color spectrum. As the name says, the screen size comes in 14 and 16-inch options.

It’s equipped with full-range DC dimming and features Honor’s proprietary technology for eye protection, designed to mimic natural light conditions. This technology includes Rheinland hardware low-level blue light and TUV Rheinland flicker-free dual eye protection certification.

Its design places a strong emphasis on efficient heat management, featuring a spacious high-performance fan, slim fan blades with a high-density S-shaped configuration, and a dual copper tube system for heat dissipation. These elements combine to create an expansive 29,700 mm² heat-dissipation area, ensuring optimal thermal control.

The internals are powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H CPU which is made up of 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. It can hit a turbo frequency of 4.6GHz. Compared to its predecessor, it has more small cores and an increased L3 cache.

The MagicBook offers a dynamic switching capability between smart and high-performance dual modes, where it can reach an impressive 45W high-performance mode.

In addition to these features, the MagicBook comes equipped with a 60Wh built-in battery, boasting a slim and sleek profile measuring just 17.9mm in thickness and weighing approximately 1.75kg.

Thanks to the inclusion of Honor OS Turbo technology, users can enjoy an impressive 11 hours of local 1080p video playback or 10 hours of daily office use on a single charge. Moreover, the device supports a speedy 65W fast charging option, adding to its overall convenience and versatility.

The Honor MagicBook X14 has a starting price of $532 while the 16″ variant costs $546 in China.