Honor Confirms Launch Date of its Flagship Magic 6 Phone

Honor has finally confirmed all the leaks and rumors surrounding the launch date of its upcoming flagship series of phones, the Magic 6. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced that the Magic 6 series is launching on January 10 in China.

The announcement comes from a teaser poster that also reveals Honor’s Magic OS 8.0 launching alongside the Magic 6 series. As for the Magic 6 phones, the lineup is expected to include the Magic 6, Magic 6 Pro, and the Magic 6 Porsche Design. These are poised to be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones of 2024.

So far, Huawei is the only Chinese phone maker that provides two-way satellite communication on its phone, but Honor is expected to become the second brand to do so. Other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Magic OS 8.0, Honor has not revealed anything official about the Magic 6 series.

While several other smartphone brands, including Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo, are poised to adopt the impressive 50MP Sony LYT-900 one-inch camera sensor, the Honor Magic 6 series is charting its course with a potential one-inch, 50MP OmniVision OV50K primary camera.

In terms of charging capabilities, the Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro models are anticipated to offer 66W and 100W wired charging support, respectively. The Pro variant might take it a step further by providing a 50W wireless charging option.

Additionally, Honor has officially confirmed its collaboration with the esteemed Porsche Design studio, hinting at the exciting prospect of a premium variant within the Magic 6 series, possibly christened the Magic 6 Porsche Design. This collaboration could introduce a host of unique and upscale features to elevate the smartphone’s appeal.

The Magic 6 Porsche Design has also been teased via official marketing renders.

More information should surface soon as the teaser campaign unfolds.