Honor Tablet 9 Launched With 8 Speakers and Paper Like Display for $224

Honor has introduced the Tablet 9, a new mid-range device designed primarily for multimedia enjoyment and content creation, alongside the launch of the 90 GT.

Honor Tablet 9 features a sleek, all-metal body, measuring just 6.96 mm thick and weighing 555 g (559 g for the Soft Light version). It is available in three elegant color options: White, Blue, or Gray. The tablet offers a range of storage options, including 8 GB of RAM with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, and a higher-end model with 12 GB of RAM paired with either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, a 4nm SoC that boasts an efficient eight-core processor configuration (4x Cortex-A78, 4x Cortex-A55).

The tablet is equipped with a 12.1-inch IPS LCD, offering a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a brightness of 500 nits. The screen incorporates anti-glare glass etching, reducing up to 98% of reflections for an enhanced viewing experience.

Honor Tablet 9 has also received certifications for visual comfort from the Winning Bidding Institute, along with TÜV Rheinland clearance for non-reflection, low blue light emission, and a flicker-free display, ensuring a comfortable and eye-friendly user experience.

It offers an optional paper-like screen protector, dubbed the Soft Light by Honor, which significantly improves the experience of writing and drawing on the display with a stylus. Additionally, Honor’s Notes app is equipped with voice-to-text functionality and includes various templates for drawing, adding to its versatility.

In terms of audio capabilities, the Honor Tablet 9 stands out with its array of 2 microphones and 8 speakers, delivering true surround sound. Honor has also integrated a self-developed voice enhancement algorithm in the software, which effectively reduces noise and enhances voice clarity, even in recordings.

The tablet is powered by an 8,300 mAh battery, supporting 35W fast charging, ensuring prolonged usage and quick recharging. It runs on Honor’s MagicOS 7.2, based on Android 13, offering a smooth and intuitive user interface. Honor Tablet 9’s price starts at $224.