India Announces Tennis Squad to Visit Pakistan for Davis Cup

All India Tennis Association (AITA) has announced the names of its touring squad for the upcoming Group I Davis Cup tie against Pakistan to be played at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, on 3-4 February 2024.

In reply, the President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Salim Saifullah Khan, announced the Pakistan national squad that will take on India.

Khan said, “We have retained the same team that had won the recent tie against Indonesia. International Aisam ul Haq will be the playing captain of the team. The team also includes Aqeel Khan, Mohammad Shoaib, Mohammad Abid and Barkatullah. This is the best combination when it comes to playing on the grass courts where we are going to hold the tie.”

The Indian contingent includes ITF-ranked players Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Niki Poonacha, and Digvijay Pratap Singh.

Others include Rohit Rajpal (captain), Zeeshan Ali (Coach), Ashutosh Singh (coach). Anand Kumar, Debashish Das (official), Dr Anil Jain (President) and his wife Vandana Jain. Anil Dhupar, Sunder lyer, Sunil Yajaman, and all officials, are also named in the list.

Pakistan’s captain, Aisam ul Haq, conveyed that there is peace in the country, thanks to the efforts of the security forces. He added that just as Pakistan sends cricket and other teams to India, it is only fair for Indian teams to visit Pakistan.

He urged India to participate in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy to be hosted by Pakistan.