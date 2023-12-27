Pakistan Army Successfully Tests Fatah-II Capable of Hitting Targets 400 KMs Away

Pakistan has successfully conducted the flight test of the Fatah-II weapon system, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a press release, the military’s media wing stated that the Fatah-II is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, a sophisticated navigation system, and a unique flight trajectory.

Furthermore, the ‘weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometers.’

پاکستان نے ’’فتح ٹو‘‘ میزائل کا کامیاب تجربہ کرلیا،آئی ایس پی آر۔۔۔!!! pic.twitter.com/2muReg8GVQ — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) December 27, 2023

ISPR stated that senior officers from tri-services and dedicated scientists and engineers were present to witness the flight test.

President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Chief of Army Staff congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successfully conducting the flight test.