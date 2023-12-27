Pakistan Suffers Massive Batting Collapse Against Australia After Brilliant Bowling

In the second Test on Day 2, Pakistan dismissed Australia for 318 but struggled with their batting as they once again collapsed after a promising start.

Pakistan finished the second day on 194-6 after playing 55 overs, following an impressive start where they were once 124-1. However, as is the case most of the time, Pakistan suffered a collapse.

Abdullah Shafique played a steady innings of 62 runs, but after his dismissal, the collapse began. No batter was able to properly face the Australian bowlers, including Babar Azam.

Babar Azam was out after scoring just 1 run, bowled by a magnificent delivery from Pat Cummins that rattled the stumps.

Captain Shan Masood also played a handy innings of 54 runs but, unfortunately, he was not able to score big, falling shortly after reaching fifty.

Middle-order batters Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman also failed to score, getting out early. After their dismissal, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan remained not out at the crease with 29 runs.

It was shocking to see Pakistan, looking impressive at 124-1, eventually finish the day at 194-6 with almost all key batters already back in the pavilion.

Skipper Cummins took three crucial wickets, including those of Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, and Agha Salman, with impressive figures of 3-37 in the 14 overs he bowled.

Nathan Lyon also made a good contribution, taking two wickets, while Josh Hazlewood claimed one.

Meanwhile, the home side is currently on top, having taken six wickets. Pakistan needs to bat well, as they are trailing by 124 runs to take the lead.