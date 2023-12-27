X’s Community Notes Fact Checking is Coming to Pakistan

X’s (formerly known as Twitter) Community Notes features, which allow users to add context to potentially misleading tweets, is coming to Pakistan soon, reports South Asia Index.

Community Notes was originally launched in 2021 as Birdwatch. It is a fact-checking feature that lets X users add context under a post, image, or video. The feature became widely used in 2023 and as of November this year, it has expanded to 50 countries with approximately 133,000 contributors. Now at the end of December 2023, Community Notes is ready to launch in Pakistan as well to battle fake news and misinformation.

X describes Community Notes on its help center as follows:

Community Notes aim to create a better informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts. Contributors can leave notes on any post and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a post.

Community Notes can only be added by contributors on the platform with eligible accounts. To be eligible, an X user must have used the social network for over 6 months, must not have violated any rules for a year, have a verified phone number with a trusted carrier, and the phone number should not be associated with other Community Notes accounts.

If an account meets the criteria, X asks users to act in good faith, contribute to build understanding, and be helpful, even to those who disagree. Once the form is complete, X will put users on a list among other sign-ups and inform them when the account has successfully entered the program.