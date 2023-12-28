Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Islamabad United Unveil Their Data-Driven Strategy for PSL 9 Draft

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 28, 2023 | 1:23 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Ben Jones, a key member of the Islamabad United team who recently joined the United family has provided valuable insights and discussed the team’s strategy during the draft for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9.

In a recent interview conducted by Islamabad United, Ben Jones shared that we were a really strong squad in the past and spent a lot of time using data and analytics to further enhance our squad.

ALSO READ

During the interview, when asked about his preparation for the draft, Ben Jones replied, “It was long and extensive. Even though we had a really good squad before the draft, we knew we still had a lot of work to do. So, it’s been a lot of time using numbers and having conversations.”

He added, “We decided that we need the best possible overseas seamer to come in and strengthen our bowling attack, which adds depth to our bowling. So, we added Tymall Mills and also picked Jordan Cox as the wicketkeeper-batter from the Platinum category, so we have the best squad.”

The two-time champions, Islamabad United, also picked the best Pakistani fast bowler, Naseem Shah, who was traded from Quetta Gladiators, boosting the United’s bowling attack.

ALSO READ

Islamabad United is one of the strongest teams in PSL history, known for their destructive batting. Alex Hales and Colin Munro are permanent fixtures in the team. Over the last PSL season, they scored many runs and helped strengthen the batting department. The only area lacking was their bowling attack, but it now appears to be stable after the recent draft selections.

Islamabad United Squad

Player Name Category
Shadab Khan Platinum
Naseem Shah Platinum
Jordan Cox Platinum
Imad Wasim (Mentor) Diamond
Azam Khan Diamond
Tymal Mills Diamond
Alex Hales Gold
Faheem Ashraf Gold
Colin Munro Gold
Rumman Raees Silver
Shahab Khan Silver
Matthew Forde Silver
Salman Ali Agha Silver
Qasim Akram Silver
Hunain Shah Emerging
Ubaid Shah Emerging
Tom Curran Supplementary
Shamyl Hussain Supplementary

 

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>