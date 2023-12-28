Islamabad United Unveil Their Data-Driven Strategy for PSL 9 Draft

Ben Jones, a key member of the Islamabad United team who recently joined the United family has provided valuable insights and discussed the team’s strategy during the draft for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9.

In a recent interview conducted by Islamabad United, Ben Jones shared that we were a really strong squad in the past and spent a lot of time using data and analytics to further enhance our squad.

🎥📊 Catch @benjonescricket, the key member of the #ISLU strategy team, discussing our draft strategy, the crucial role of data in cricket today, and its real impact on the field. Insightful, strategic, and a must-watch for #ISLU fans!#UnitedWeWin #HBLPSL9 #RedHotSquad🦁 pic.twitter.com/vYs2qPy5c3 — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) December 27, 2023

During the interview, when asked about his preparation for the draft, Ben Jones replied, “It was long and extensive. Even though we had a really good squad before the draft, we knew we still had a lot of work to do. So, it’s been a lot of time using numbers and having conversations.”

He added, “We decided that we need the best possible overseas seamer to come in and strengthen our bowling attack, which adds depth to our bowling. So, we added Tymall Mills and also picked Jordan Cox as the wicketkeeper-batter from the Platinum category, so we have the best squad.”

The two-time champions, Islamabad United, also picked the best Pakistani fast bowler, Naseem Shah, who was traded from Quetta Gladiators, boosting the United’s bowling attack.

Islamabad United is one of the strongest teams in PSL history, known for their destructive batting. Alex Hales and Colin Munro are permanent fixtures in the team. Over the last PSL season, they scored many runs and helped strengthen the batting department. The only area lacking was their bowling attack, but it now appears to be stable after the recent draft selections.

Islamabad United Squad