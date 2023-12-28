Hasan Ali Charges Up the MCG Crowd With ‘Bhangra’ [Video]

Pakistan men’s cricket team fast bowler, Hasan Ali, was seen enjoying his time out with the MCG’s audience when he was warming his body up for the upcoming spell.

After realizing that the crowd is following his warm-up routine, Ali transitioned from a warm-up exercise to a Punjabi-style ‘Bhangra’ dance step. The crowd followed his footstep, before the fast bowler clapped and thanked the crowd for imitating his drill.

ALSO READ Agha Salman Takes a Stunner to Deny Mitch Marsh Another Test Century [Video]

Hasan Ali is known for his dancing and off-the-field antics. He is known to have a ‘Generator Style’ celebration whenever he picks up a prized wicket.

Ali himself says that his celebration is an imitation of a grenade’s pin being taken out from the grenade. He was recently seen dancing with the traditional Aussie artists, when the Test series was about to begin.

Hasan ali

Enjoy dance ❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/D8MBbUCt1U — Muhammad Ashraf (@Muhamma29135976) November 3, 2021

Hasan Ali hails from the Punjab province of Pakistan. The province is known for their dancing skills, and it seems Ali has learnt the skill during the yesteryears.

ALSO READ Mohammad Yousuf Shares Invaluable Advice to Out of Form Babar Azam

Off and on, Hasan Ali is seen dancing on the field, off the field, on the streets, and with various individuals of different professions.