Italy Urgently Needs 151,000 Foreign Workers for These 9 Jobs in 2024

Consider making your dream of relocating to the sun-soaked landscapes of Italy a reality, as the Mediterranean nation presents numerous residency and property opportunities, along with initiatives catering to digital nomads.

To enhance your prospects of obtaining a work permit, explore employment options in sectors currently grappling with labor shortages in Italy. The Italian government, cognizant of the intricate nature of its bureaucracy, is actively streamlining the work visa application process for your convenience.

Industries Offering the Best Chance for Work Permits in Italy

The European Labor Authority (EURES) identifies several sectors in Italy facing significant workforce shortages. From 2023 to 2027, industries such as healthcare, technology, and hospitality present promising employment opportunities. Annually, the government discloses the official work permit quota for foreign workers, with 151,000 job positions available in 2024.

For those contemplating a move to Italy, consider these nine occupations that are most likely to secure a work permit:

Doctor Nurse Physiotherapist Healthcare and social services professional Restaurant worker Mathematics and computer science specialist ICT technician Engineer Skilled construction worker

Navigating the Italian Work Permit Application Process

Prospective residents from non-EU countries seeking to relocate to Italy should initiate the process by applying for a work visa. This typically involves securing a job with an Italian employer, who will then handle the paperwork required for the work permit.

Once the permit is approved, the employee can proceed to apply for a work visa at the nearest Italian consulate or embassy in their home country. It’s important to note that the work visa only permits entry into Italy. Upon arrival, individuals must convert the work visa into a residence permit, known as “permesso di soggiorno,” allowing them to live and work legally in the country. This conversion must be completed within eight days of entering Italy.

Anticipate a streamlined application process in 2024, as the Italian government commits to reducing paperwork and bureaucracy. Enhancements include faster processing times and minimized waiting periods. Upon arrival in Italy, support programs are available to assist in finding housing, schools, and other essential services, ensuring a smoother transition to your new life in the country.