Aisam ul Haq Set to Run for Tennis Federation Presidential Elections

Pakistani tennis stalwart, Aisam-ul-Haq, has shown interest in contesting for the Presidential elections in the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).

The tennis star will run for the Presidency whenever the federation gets permission from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to conduct the election.

Aisam confirmed his willingness to contest the coming elections as the sitting President of PTF, Salim Saifullah Khan, has already declared that he will not be a contender.

Aisam conveyed, “I plan to contest the PTF President elections. I will require support from all the units as I know I can contribute to the tennis cause in the best possible way.”

The PTF has convened the Annual General Council Meeting on Saturday, 30 December 2023, to discuss among other issues holding of PTF elections.

An official of the PTF said, “We have sent requests to the POA and the PSB to give us in-writing permission to hold the PTF elections. Once we get the permission from the two, we will go ahead with the elections. There could not be a better candidate for the position of President PTF than Aisamul Haq who has an international reputation and connections that are a must for the coveted position.”

A top PSB official later on confirmed the approach, “Yes, the PSB has received a letter from the PTF for the grant of permission to hold elections but we cannot grant any permission till the time the High Court permits us.”

The PSB has barred all federations from holding elections. The High Court needs to give clearance which will act as permission for the federation to hold elections.