Governor Sindh Supports inDrive’s Ride to Donate Initiative in Collaboration with JDC

In a ceremony dedicated to the distribution of winter kits to the underprivileged, Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, lauded the praiseworthy efforts of inDrive and JDC in their joint initiative.

During the ceremony at the Governor House Sindh, Governor Kamran Tessori acknowledged individuals and organizations that are actively working for the betterment of Pakistan. Highlighting the noteworthy initiative undertaken by inDrive, Governor Tessori ensured full cooperation towards the nobel cause. He lauded JDC as a true blessing for the underprivileged, commending the commendable spirit of these institutions in serving humanity.

During the ceremony, inDrive, a leading transportation platform, talks about their vision for ‘Ride to Donate’ initiative. The campaign aims to provide winter kits to those in need. Recognizing the importance of community support in offering warmth, hope, and essential items to the less fortunate, inDrive has already distributed 800+ winter kits, spreading warmth throughout the community.

“At inDrive community, we believe in the power of collective kindness,” remarked Sidra Kiran, PR Lead, Pakistan-SA region at inDrive. She emphasized: “The ‘Ride to Donate’ initiative aligns with our commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those facing the harsh realities of winter by sharing the warmth. We are dedicated to bringing warmth to hearts and homes, one winter kit at a time. Together, with compassion as our guide, we illuminate the path to a kinder tomorrow.”

Mr. Zafar Abbas, founder of JDC, added: “Empathy knows no season. With every winter kit, we knit together a story of care and warmth. Together, we’re not just providing essentials; we’re weaving a blanket of compassion for those in need.”

Governor Tessori concluded his remarks by emphasizing the imperative for unified efforts to address pressing societal challenges. “Each of us must contribute within our means,” he asserted, acknowledging the prevailing economic challenges and calling for collective solutions.