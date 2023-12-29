Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Muhammad Hafeez Unhappy With Umpiring Decisions During Boxing Day Test [Video]

Published Dec 29, 2023

After a disappointing defeat in the 2nd Test today against Australia in Melbourne, Pakistan’s team technical director, Mohammad Hafeez, voiced concerns regarding inconsistent umpiring decisions and the challenges posed by technology in the match.

Hafeez said, “We made some mistakes as a team, we will take that and we will address those things but at the same time I believe inconsistent umpiring and technological curse has given us the result which should have been different.”

He added, “So, I feel like these are the areas that need to be addressed rightly.”

Hafeez also mentioned that Pakistan performed well overall. He stated that Pakistan’s batting was strong, and bowling was accurate. They had a positive attitude and believed they could win the game, but unfortunately, they couldn’t manage to.

In the second Test of the Boxing Day match in Melbourne, Pakistan lost to Australia by 79 runs. The home side had set a target of 317 runs, but Pakistan’s batting performance was disappointing. They were all out for 237 runs on day 4, and none of their batters scored a significant amount of runs.

Furthermore, this loss also means that the Green Shirts have lost the Test series against Australia. Australia is currently ahead in the three-match series with a 2-0 lead.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

>