Shahid Afridi Advises Pakistan Management to Rest Key Players

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi expressed the importance of having a strong bench in the current Pakistan cricket team and advised the national team management to provide adequate rest to key players in order to prolong their career,

Speaking at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Afridi emphasized some players who have played a lot of cricket deserve some rest and they can be brought straight back in after resting them for one game. He also added that a strong bench is essential for making the best decisions.

Afridi said, “I have always said that unless our bench is strong, we won’t be able to make the best decisions.”

شاہد آفریدی کہتے ہیں جو بڑے کھلاڑی ہیں انکو آرام دینا چاہیے دو میچز کھلائیں دو میں ریسٹ دیں جب تک ہماری بینچ سٹرونگ نہیں ہوگی تب تک کچھ نہیں ہوسکتا…. کوئی بہانہ نہیں ہونا چاہیے کہ شاہین، بابر نہیں تو میچ ہار گئے بینچ کو سٹرونگ ہونا چاہیے@SAfridiOfficial #ShahidAfridi #AUSvsPAK… pic.twitter.com/kBUdlQI8WK — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) December 29, 2023

He added, “The A team should be as strong as the main team, so if Shaheen, Babar, or Rizwan are unavailable due to some, we shouldn’t have excuses for player unavailability, as we do with Naseem now. When our bench is strong, we will no longer have excuses.”

ALSO READ Latest World Test Championship Points Table After Pakistan’s Loss in Boxing Day Test

Pakistan lost the Test match series with a disappointing 79-run defeat today in the 2nd Test. Australia leads the 3-match Test series 2-0. The dream continues for the Green Shirts to beat the Aussies in the Test match on their home soil since 1995 but they still have one match to go in the series.