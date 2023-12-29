Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shahid Afridi Advises Pakistan Management to Rest Key Players

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 29, 2023 | 1:35 pm

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi expressed the importance of having a strong bench in the current Pakistan cricket team and advised the national team management to provide adequate rest to key players in order to prolong their career,

Speaking at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Afridi emphasized some players who have played a lot of cricket deserve some rest and they can be brought straight back in after resting them for one game. He also added that a strong bench is essential for making the best decisions.

Afridi said, “I have always said that unless our bench is strong, we won’t be able to make the best decisions.”

He added, “The A team should be as strong as the main team, so if Shaheen, Babar, or Rizwan are unavailable due to some, we shouldn’t have excuses for player unavailability, as we do with Naseem now. When our bench is strong, we will no longer have excuses.”

Pakistan lost the Test match series with a disappointing 79-run defeat today in the 2nd Test. Australia leads the 3-match Test series 2-0. The dream continues for the Green Shirts to beat the Aussies in the Test match on their home soil since 1995 but they still have one match to go in the series.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

>