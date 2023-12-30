Honor X50 Launched With Gigantic 5,800 mAh Battery and Flagship Grade Chip

Honor has recently unveiled the X50 Pro in China, marking a significant addition to their smartphone lineup. Compared to the regular X50, this one has a more powerful chipset and newer software.

Design and Display

This device boasts a large 6.78-inch OLED display, offering a resolution of 1,200 x 2,652 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also features advanced 1,920 Hz PWM dimming and supports 10-bit color, along with an integrated fingerprint sensor. However, it’s worth noting that the screen is not an LTPO panel, limiting its refresh rate options to 60 Hz and 120 Hz.

Internals and Software

Under the hood, the X50 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While this processor has been a strong performer, it’s somewhat overshadowed by the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 model.

The X50 Pro runs on Android 13 with Honor’s MagicOS 7.2 overlay.

Cameras

In terms of photography, the Honor X50 Pro has a 108MP main camera, boasting an f/1.75 aperture and a large 1/1.67″ sensor. Complementing this is a 2MP sensor, situated on the expansive camera island, which seems more ornamental than functional.

The camera module also features a “MATRIX AI VISION CAMERA” label and a multiple LED flash array. For selfies, there’s an 8 MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Battery and Pricing

Battery life is robust, thanks to a substantial 5,800 mAh battery, supported by 35W wired charging.

Available in Elegant Black or a striking green, the Honor X50 Pro offers 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, priced at approximately $395 in China. However, its availability on the international market remains uncertain.

Honor X50 Pro Specifications