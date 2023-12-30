Zong 4G and Knowledge Platform: Expanding Digital Education in Pakistan’s Marginalized Areas

With a literacy of 58.9% and a poverty rate of 39.4%, the majority of Pakistan’s youth stands at the cusp of an obliterated future and encounters challenges while accessing opportunities at every step.

According to UNICEF, almost 44% of children ranging from the ages of 5-9 years are out of school, whereas 11.4 million adolescents in Pakistan from the ages of 10-15, do not receive formal education and have little or no access to educational opportunities due to the expansive educational gap between urban and rural areas of Pakistan. This is the reason why a rural household’s child is 32% less likely to have access to schools and is 50% more likely to remain illiterate as compared to an urban household’s child (ASER Pakistan).

Taking this into account, Zong 4G and Knowledge Platform have jointly undertaken the initiative to digitalize educational opportunities, ensuring accessibility for every child across the nation. This joint venture is an effort to enhance Zong 4G’s Sustainability Initiative.

The major objective of this strategic collaboration is to ensure that every child has access to equal educational opportunities regardless of their religion, ethnicity, socio-economic background, etc. Through this partnership, both Zong 4G and Knowledge Platform intend to become an integral part of digital education in Pakistan.

Formulated in the year 2000, Knowledge Platform is a next-generation learning solutions provider based in Singapore that currently operates in multiple countries of Asia including Pakistan. Considering the immense potential of Knowledge Platform’s cutting edge Ed-tech and interactive learning modules, Zong 4G sought it as a gateway for the ascend of Digital Education in Pakistan.

Through this partnership, Zong Digital Scholars is determined to bring forth a plethora of learning opportunities for almost 3000 students in 60 schools located in marginalized areas along the Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) belt.

This strategic alliance focuses mainly on providing tailored courses and extensive learning solutions for children in grades 9th and 10th through Knowledge Platform’s revolutionary digital learning modules for subjects like Mathematics, English, Biology, and Chemistry. This will be done by bringing creativity within the classrooms and making the learning experience more fun and entertaining for students by introducing digital content and assessment systems along with learning games.

The major objective of providing access to such top-quality educational opportunities is to highlight exemplary pupils and reward them with specially tailored courses that will be both free of cost and will cater to their learning needs. This is a much-needed endeavor for the Pakistani education system. The acknowledgment of exceptional students will foster an atmosphere of appreciation and will encourage students to perform better in school.

Zong 4G has been a major avenue for the digital revolution and is determined to provide more digital opportunities in Pakistan through ventures like Zong’s Digital Scholars, which is designed to shape the future of Pakistan’s youth and keep them afloat despite all odds.