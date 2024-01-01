Charting a Vision for Success: A New Year Message from Hasan Mansha, CEO of Hyundai Nishat Motor Ltd

As we stand at the threshold of a new year, I am filled with profound optimism and excitement for the journey ahead. The year 2024 brings with it a myriad of opportunities, challenges, and the promise of progress. It is a time for reflection, growth, and tenacious commitment to our shared vision.

In the coming year, we aim to focus on a perspective that can make the future better for everyone. With ‘Driving Towards Tomorrow’ as our mandate, we aim to innovate and accelerate progress. We intend to not only be at the forefront of industry trends but also create new avenues for progress to thrive.

Sustainability is at the heart of our mission. We are firmly committed to the integration of eco-friendly practices into every facet of our operations. This includes embracing hybrid technology, minimizing our environmental footprint, and championing sustainable initiatives that make a positive impact on the world we live in.

The automotive sector is presently undergoing a phase of significant transformation. We are poised to navigate and lead through these changes. Industry shifts, mobility trends, and evolving consumer preferences will be met with adaptability and proactive strategies. Our dedicated teams are committed to always doing their best and it is thanks to them that Hyundai has had such amazing results.

As we move forward into 2024, it is our commitment to maintain and enhance our brand image. Our organization is determined to create products embody top-notch quality, craftsmanship, and innovation, reflecting our dedication to excellence. We are not just selling products; we offer experiences that resonate with our discerning customers and create meaningful moments.

Our path forward extends beyond merely elevating our corporate stature; it encompasses the collective advancement of our entire team. United, we stand as a formidable entity, endowed with the potential for extraordinary feats.

I want to extend my sincerest gratitude for your persevering support and for being an integral part of our journey. Here’s to a year of inspired innovation, shared success, and continued partnership.

May the commencement of the New Year bring us and our loved ones an abundance of joy, prosperity, and fulfillment!