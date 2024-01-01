Huawei Made Nearly $100 Billion Revenue in 2023 Despite US Sanctions

Huawei’s rotating chairman, Hu Houkun, expressed his confidence and hope in his New Year’s speech. He said that Huawei has overcome many difficulties in the global market and restored its normal operations.

He also announced that the company’s sales revenue is expected to surpass $99 billion in 2023. This shows how Huawei has stayed loyal to its vision of innovation and customer satisfaction and has stayed on track with its goals.

According to the chairman, Huawei’s core business of ICT infrastructure was stable and supported the company’s overall growth. Huawei’s smartphone and other consumer electronics businesses also did well despite the difficulties they faced.

Huawei’s renewable energy and cloud computing solutions saw a lot of growth as well, thanks to the company’s investments in these areas. Huawei also improved its smart car solutions and became more competitive in the electric vehicle market.

Houkun thanked everyone who helped Huawei succeed, including customers, partners, employees, and their families. He said that it was the “common belief” that helped Huawei overcome the challenges and move ahead.

Houkun also shared Huawei’s vision for the future. He said that Huawei was committed to digitalization, intelligence, and low-carbonization as the main factors for growth. He also recognized the ongoing challenges caused by geopolitical and economic changes.

As for 2024, Huawei will focus on several important areas. Huawei will keep investing in advanced technologies, such as large language models and high-performance computing, to drive innovation and growth.

Huawei’s goal is to build a top-notch computing infrastructure to back up its different digital projects. Huawei will also make sure that its products and services are of high quality and security.