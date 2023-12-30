Apple Faces Its Biggest Revenue Slump in 20 Years

Apple became the most valuable company this year, reaching an impressive $3 trillion valuation, but this achievement masks some of the challenges the company faced in 2023. The full story was a bittersweet one.

While this achievement puts Apple ahead of everyone else, the Cupertino giant also suffered its worst revenue slump in 22 years and competitors managed to outshine the iPhone maker by a significant margin.

When examining Apple’s stock trajectory, the tech giant saw its shares increase by 49%. However, as reported by CNBC, this growth pales in comparison to some of its peers. Notably, Nvidia’s shares soared, more than tripling in value over the year. Meta, too, witnessed a significant surge, with its shares almost doubling, marking a nearly 200% rise. In the same vein, Amazon’s shares escalated by 83%, while Alphabet and Microsoft experienced respective gains of 59 percent and 57%.

Despite facing stiff competition in the stock market, Apple still managed to post remarkable financial results for the fiscal year 2023. The company reported a staggering $383 billion in revenue, coupled with a substantial $97 billion in profit.

Recent statistics suggest Apple is grappling with the challenges posed by a sluggish worldwide economy, as evidenced by a gradual decline in sales of its hardware products. For instance, in 2023, the revenue from Apple’s iPad sector reached $28.3 billion, a 3.4 percent decrease from the revenues of the preceding year. Moreover, despite Apple introducing its M-series chipsets, renowned for their enhanced performance and superior battery life, the Mac lineup hasn’t resonated as expected with consumers. This lack of interest led to a notable 27 percent drop in revenue for the Mac division, totaling just $10.2 billion in fiscal 2023.

However, Apple is expected to make a recovery thanks to its recently launched iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max bring notable upgrades over its predecessors. Even in China, where Huawei and Xiaomi have a significant presence, posing a threat to Apple and its iPhones, the top 5 best-selling phones turned out to include three iPhone models.

Apple’s Services division is also doing incredibly well, with analysts predicting that it could alone be worth trillions of dollars and could potentially boost the company’s valuation to $4 trillion in the future. This could easily offset Apple’s other poor-performing divisions.