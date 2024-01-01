Organic Meat Company Starts Cooked Beef Exports to China

The Organic Meat Company Limited (PSX: TOMCL) has become the first company from South Asia to export cooked/heat treated frozen beef meat products to China.

“We are pleased to inform you that TOMCL now stands as the first company from South Asia to have successfully exported Cooked/Heat Treated Frozen Beef meat products to the Peoples’ Republic of China on December 31, 2023,” the company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

China holds the distinction of being the world’s largest meat importer, importing approximately 3.10 million metric tonnes of beef and mutton meat in 2022, and TOMCL has secured a unique position as one of only two companies to have obtained a license for exporting cooked beef meat products to China from South Asia, the notice said.

With these approvals and the commencement of active exports to mainland China, the company anticipates significant growth in export volumes and turnover. We are confident that this milestone will not only enhance the company’s standing in the industry but also generate substantial value for our esteemed shareholders, the statement added.

The company further said that it looks forward to the positive impact this new product line and geographic location opening will have on its business and is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, as well as generating good value for its shareholders.