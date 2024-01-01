Rafeal Nadal Names the Star Player Who Has Inspired Him Throughout His Career

Star Spanish Tennis player, Rafael Nadal shared his admiration for Roger Federer, emphasizing that Federer’s play over his remarkable 22-year career left a profound impact on him, even more so than Novak Djokovic’s performances.

Nadal is in Australia right now, playing in the Brisbane International tournament to get ready for the Australian Open 2024. In an interview, he talked about how much Federer has inspired him and had a big impact on his career.

Nadal said, “Since I have memory, he is the player who has impressed me the most, the one who has entertained me the most, the one who has moved me the most. Watching Federer play has moved me more than Djokovic, and in the end, tennis is about emotion; it’s the emotion that draws you to it.”

Nadal and Federer have faced each other 40 times in tennis. Nadal has won 24 of those matches, while Federer has won 16. In finals, Nadal has won 14, and Federer has won 10.

In the Laver Cup 2021, Nadal and Federer teamed up but were defeated by Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in three sets. After the match, Federer left the court, which was a very emotional moment for everyone.

When it comes to Grand Slam titles, Djokovic leads with 24, Nadal has 22, and Federer retired with 20.

In 2023, Djokovic had a fantastic season, winning the Australian Open, French Open, US Open, and the ATP Finals.

The 2024 tennis season started in Australia, and it’s expected to be Nadal’s final season as a professional player. Djokovic, on the other hand, has no plans to retire and wants to add more Grand Slam titles to his record.

Meanwhile, Nadal is making his comeback to singles play in 2024 after being sidelined due to injury since January 2023, almost a year ago.