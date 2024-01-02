Arshad Nadeem Likely to be Sent Abroad for Training

Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, will be sent abroad for training if he regains his prime fitness, according to Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) chairperson Major General (retired) Mohammad Akram Sahi.

Nadeem, who won a Silver medal in the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Hungary, is suffering from a right knee injury which kept him out of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

Nadeem developed the knee problem during the 34th National Games in Quetta last May. He then went through rehabilitation, missed the Asian Championship, Bangkok, and got his peak fitness for the Hungary event where he won Pakistan’s highest prize.

The javelin thrower was recently hit by dengue but reports suggest that he has fully recovered.

Nadeem’s coach, Salman Butt stated, “We will make every effort to make him fit for the Paris Olympics.”

According to sources, Nadeem will be sent abroad for training, as well as participating in some international events before the 2024 Olympics.

“We are working on his fitness issues. We have already shared his tests reports with England-based Dr Bajwa and if there is need then we will also send Arshad to England for treatment.”

Arshad Nadeem came 5th in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but an improvement is imminent.