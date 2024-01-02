David Warner’s Backpack and Baggy Green Stolen Before His Last Test

Australian cricketer David Warner has made an urgent appeal for the safe return of his highly valued ‘Baggy Green’ caps, following the disappearance of a backpack containing these iconic items during transit from Melbourne.

David Warner, who is retiring from Test cricket after the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Test against Pakistan starting tomorrow, is deeply upset about losing his Australian cap.

ALSO READ Pakistan Makes Two Changes for Sydney Test

The backpack was put into a larger Australian cricket bag and taken to Sydney after the team won the Boxing Day Test.

David Warner has posted a video on Instagram, pleading for the return of his backpack which contains his baggy green cap. He explained that someone had taken his backpack from his luggage.

Warner said, “Unfortunately someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls’ presents in there. Inside this backpack was my baggy greens.”

He added, “That’s sentimental to me, it’s something I would love to have back in my hands, walking out there come this week.”

Pakistan’s skipper Shan Masood, while addressing reporters on Tuesday, advocated for a ‘nationwide search’ to locate the missing caps.

Masood said, “There should be a country-wide search right now from the Australian Government. We might need the best of detectives to get that back.”

He added, “I hope they find it. It’s the most precious thing for any cricketer, and I hope David Warner gets it back.”

Warner is set to play his last Test match, which will be his 112th, for Australia in the upcoming third Test against Pakistan at the SCG, starting tomorrow.

ALSO READ Abrar Ahmed Likely to be Fully Fit for Sydney Test

The 37-year-old opening batter has scored 8,695 runs in Test cricket, with 26 centuries to his name. This includes a score of 164 in the first match of the current series against Pakistan in Perth.