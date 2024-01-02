FBR to Issue Order to Block SIMs of Non-Filers on January 15

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 2, 2024 | 7:35 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is set to tighten the noose around non-filers with a series of stringent measures.

Sources told ProPakistani that in the first phase, the mobile SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked. In this regard the FBR will issue the Income Tax General order by January 15, the sources added.

The FBR is also devising a strategy to cut electricity connections of non-filers. For now, the FBR doesn’t have complete data on the electricity connections of non-filers. The FBR is also apprehensive that cutting electricity connections can result in legal challenges.

It is pertinent to mention here that FBR created history by collecting Rs. 1,021 billion in a single month (December 2023) for the first time.

According to an official statement released by the FBR, targets for the month as well as for the first six months of the current financial year were also surpassed.

>