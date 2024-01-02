Fog Update for Islamabad and Other Major Cities in Next 24 Hours

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted cold and dry conditions to prevail in most parts of the country over the next 24 hours.

In Punjab and Sindh, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, the weather will be cloudy with fog. There is a possibility of rain and snowfall in the western, southern, and northern parts of Balochistan.

In the northern parts of the country, there will be scattered clouds with a possibility of light rain and snowfall in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.

Two new western wind systems are expected to enter the country in the next couple of days. The first system is expected to bring rain to the western, upper, and southern parts of Balochistan from January 3 to 9. There is also a possibility of snowfall in the mountainous areas of northeastern Balochistan.

During this period, there is also a possibility of light rain or drizzle in some parts of Sindh, including Karachi.

The second system is expected to bring rain and snowfall to the northern parts of the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir from January 9 to 15.

There is a low probability of heavy rain in most parts of Punjab. There is also the possibility of rain in some parts of northern, northwestern, northeastern, and central Punjab.

On the other hand, the dense fog engulfing Islamabad and Rawalpindi has disrupted the flight schedule at the Islamabad International Airport. A spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines confirmed that various domestic and international flights have been delayed due to the fog.