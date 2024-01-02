PAFLA x Golootlo: Powering Pakistan’s Freelancers with Exclusive Discounts

Attention Pakistani freelancers!

This New Year promises to be a game changer in your freelance career, with more opportunities to earn, learn, and, most importantly, save.

This is made possible by the innovative collaboration between Pakistan Freelancer Association (PAFLA) and Golootlo. PAFLA, a non-profit organization, (registered under Section 42 of SECP), has been a beacon of support for Pakistani freelancers, providing mentoring, various learning and earning opportunities, and a supportive community. Its mission extends to collaborations with government, industry, and academia, with a focus on enhancing the career growth of freelancers and assisting them in overcoming professional challenges.

In a groundbreaking initiative, PAFLA now offers a complimentary Golootlo Gold Subscription to all its members. Golootlo, Pakistan’s leading discount application, is set to revolutionize your everyday life.

With Golootlo Gold Subscription, unlock a world of amazing discounts at over 30,000 top brands nationwide, everyday. Whether it’s grabbing a bite, shopping, traveling, health or entertainment, Golootlo is your ticket to avail up to 60% off on everything you need and want. It’s not just an app; it’s a financially smart way to enjoy life, the utmost while keeping in budget.

The app’s user-friendly interface, easy navigation, and effective cost-saving features make it a vital tool for everyday use, helping you maintain financial stability without compromising on lifestyle quality.

If you’re not yet a PAFLA member, now’s the time to join. With PAFLA, you gain a platform for professional growth and community support, alongside exclusive access to a world of unmatched discounts and smart spending solutions. It’s a dual advantage – enhancing your career with PAFLA and elevating your lifestyle with Golootlo.

Make the move today! Join PAFLA and grab your complimentary Golootlo Gold Subscription to start enjoying a more rewarding freelance lifestyle today.