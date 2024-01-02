Zaka Ashraf Invites Former Australian Pacer Glenn McGrath to Join Pakistan Cricket

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf has offered former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath to join Pakistan Cricket.

During a gathering hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Kirribilli House in Sydney, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf extended an invitation to legendary Australian bowler Glenn McGrath. The offer, aimed at collaboration with the Pakistan cricket, was warmly received by McGrath, who requested time for consideration due to his current commitments.

ALSO READ Is Ahmed Shehzad Returning to the Pakistan Cricket Team?

According to the reports, the legendary pacer Glenn McGrath has been offered to join Pakistan Cricket as a mentor for the emerging talent in the field of pace-bowling. While, it is yet unconfirmed if Glenn McGrath will accept the offer to help nurture Pakistan’s fast bowling talent, the news has sparked an excitement among the fans on social media.

ALSO READ Steve Waugh Voices Concerns Over Neglect of Test Cricket by ICC and BCCI

The third Test match between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled to commence at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 3rd January.