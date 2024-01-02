Pakistan Railways Earns Record Revenue of Over Rs. 41 Billion in 6 Months

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 2, 2024 | 3:33 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan Railways has reported a record revenue of over Rs. 41 billion in the first half of the financial year 2023-24 (1HFY24), surpassing last year’s revenue of Rs. 28 billion.

The Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways, Amir Baloch, attributed this success to the effective and efficient utilization of resources.

ALSO READ

The CEO announced that out of the total revenue, Rs. 24 billion was generated from passenger trains, Rs. 11.5 billion from freight trains, and approximately Rs. 5.5 billion from other sectors during 1HFY24.

He emphasized that the achievement was realized without incurring additional expenditures or relying on government funding. He revealed that the delays in salary payments have significantly decreased, and the Railways department is actively enhancing travel facilities for passengers.

He expressed optimism for even more positive developments with the upcoming commencement of the ML-1 project. Looking ahead, he affirmed the commitment to continued efforts for the advancement of the department.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Arsalan Faisal’s Heartfelt Serenade: A Love Song for His Bride on Their Wedding Day
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>