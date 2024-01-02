Pakistan Railways Earns Record Revenue of Over Rs. 41 Billion in 6 Months

Pakistan Railways has reported a record revenue of over Rs. 41 billion in the first half of the financial year 2023-24 (1HFY24), surpassing last year’s revenue of Rs. 28 billion.

پچھلے سال اسی عرصہ میں یہ آمدن 28 ارب تھی۔ دستیاب وسائل کے موثر استعمال سے ریکارڈ آمدن کا حصول ممکن ہوا۔ اس سال سروسز میں مزید بہتری لائیں گے اور سفری سہولیات میں بھی اضافہ کریں گے۔ – سی ای او ریلوے pic.twitter.com/W5d6jaO0GS — Pakistan Railways (@PakrailPK) January 1, 2024

The Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways, Amir Baloch, attributed this success to the effective and efficient utilization of resources.

The CEO announced that out of the total revenue, Rs. 24 billion was generated from passenger trains, Rs. 11.5 billion from freight trains, and approximately Rs. 5.5 billion from other sectors during 1HFY24.

He emphasized that the achievement was realized without incurring additional expenditures or relying on government funding. He revealed that the delays in salary payments have significantly decreased, and the Railways department is actively enhancing travel facilities for passengers.

He expressed optimism for even more positive developments with the upcoming commencement of the ML-1 project. Looking ahead, he affirmed the commitment to continued efforts for the advancement of the department.