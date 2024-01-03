Aamer Jamal and Mohammad Rizwan Put Up a Fight on Day 1 of 3rd Test Match

The third and final Test against Australia in Sydney started with a standout performance from Pakistan’s pace bowler, Aamer Jamal, who did his talking with the bat, smashing crucial 82 runs.

Winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat first. Their innings concluded at 313 runs in 77.1 overs, but the start was less than ideal, with half of the team dismissed before reaching the 100-run mark.

Both openers, Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub, got out without scoring a run. Skipper Shan Masood scored 35 runs, while Babar Azam scored 26 runs. Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel, once again, failed to shine with the bat as he scored just 5 runs.

After that wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan played a key innings and scored 88 runs, while Agha Salman contributed a significant 53. Their partnership of 94 runs was a key element in stabilizing the innings.

After their departure, Pakistan found themselves at 227-9 at one stage, as no other batter managed to hold their ground for long, except for Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza. Their remarkable partnership for the 10th wicket contributed a valuable 86 runs.

Aamer Jamal’s impressive 82-run innings played a most crucial role, as he smashed 4 sixes and 9 fours, while Mir Hamza supported him brilliantly.

Pakistan’s innings eventually concluded at 313 runs. The Australian skipper showcased exceptional bowling skills, taking 5 wickets for 61 runs. As the host team began their batting, they managed to score 6-0 in the first over at the close of day one.