Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Another Blunder: Wrong Replay Resulted in Shan Masood’s Wicket Against Australia [Video]

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Jan 3, 2024 | 5:07 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Cricket Australia (CA) made a huge blunder on the First Day of the Third Test match when their broadcasters showed the wrong replay of Pakistan Test team captain, Shan Masood’s dismissal.

Masood was caught at second slip and the delivery was declared a no ball. A few overs later, Shan Masood made the same mistake and was caught at the second slip again and the third umpire was consulted to check whether the delivery was a no-ball.

ALSO READ

Ironically, the replay also showed Shan Masood at the non-striker’s end for the delivery he supposedly got out at. In other words, a different delivery’s replay was shown and the delivery on which Masood got out was not shown.

Pakistan cricket supporters expect an explanation from CA, as this was a blunder from their side.

The fans have started to speculate whether Masood was out or not, as he had been caught off a no-ball earlier on in the same innings.

ALSO READ

Such incidents question the legitimacy of technology in sports. CA was ridiculed as the fans suggested that the broadcasters check whether Shan Masood was also the bowler or not.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>