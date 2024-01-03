Another Blunder: Wrong Replay Resulted in Shan Masood’s Wicket Against Australia [Video]

Cricket Australia (CA) made a huge blunder on the First Day of the Third Test match when their broadcasters showed the wrong replay of Pakistan Test team captain, Shan Masood’s dismissal.

I mean really??? When Shan got out and they were checking either it's no ball or legal delivery Shan was also on non striker end???#PAKvAUSpic.twitter.com/EbO3yjDsmb — Mariya Rajput (@mariya_raj10) January 3, 2024

Masood was caught at second slip and the delivery was declared a no ball. A few overs later, Shan Masood made the same mistake and was caught at the second slip again and the third umpire was consulted to check whether the delivery was a no-ball.

Ironically, the replay also showed Shan Masood at the non-striker’s end for the delivery he supposedly got out at. In other words, a different delivery’s replay was shown and the delivery on which Masood got out was not shown.

@cricketcomau posted a video showing the second instance when Shan was dismissed, however in the same clip, for the same delivery(on which he got out) , Shan is visible on the non striker's end too. Did anyone else notice this? Video : https://t.co/CiUbeXFfxh pic.twitter.com/2L84Yt7o2x — J J (@theAbsoluteJJ) January 3, 2024

Pakistan cricket supporters expect an explanation from CA, as this was a blunder from their side.

The fans have started to speculate whether Masood was out or not, as he had been caught off a no-ball earlier on in the same innings.

Such incidents question the legitimacy of technology in sports. CA was ridiculed as the fans suggested that the broadcasters check whether Shan Masood was also the bowler or not.