First Time in 146 Years of Test Cricket: Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub Create an Unwanted Record

Pakistan Test team’s new opening pair, Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub, got out on ducks which has attached an unwanted record to their names.

In 146 years of Test cricket’s existence, Shafique and Ayub have become the first-ever opening pair to start a calendar year by scoring ducks. They achieved this record while opening in the Third Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The unique record was shared by renowned statistician, Mazher Arshad on his social media account.

For the first time in Test history, a calendar year has started with both openers falling for a duck. #AusvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 2, 2024

Saim Ayub earned his debut in the Test team by performing in the domestic circuit. He amassed 553 runs at an average of 79.00 with 3 centuries, including a double-century in the Final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t translate his domestic numbers to the Test format in his first innings. Ayub deserves a long run in the team, and dropping him after one dismal performance isn’t justifiable.

‘The Pakistan Way’ is in full flow on the First Day of the Pink Test. Pakistan is batting at over 4 runs per over, although the issue is wickets falling at regular intervals.

Pakistan has gone with two spinners in the Third Test, Sajid Khan and Agha Salman, as SCG is known to be the most supportive ground for spinners within Australia.