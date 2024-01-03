FBR to Give Rewards to Officers of LEAs for Anti-smuggling Activities

The officers of the law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies would now be entitled to rewards by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for carrying out anti-smuggling activities.

The FBR amended Reward Rules, 2012 under a notification issued on Wednesday.

The eligibility criteria for rewards revealed that the officers and officials of other law enforcement agencies, and intelligence agencies would be entitled to rewards, who assist Customs officers and officials or are instrumental in the seizure of smuggled goods and vehicles as confirmed by the respective Collectorate of Customs, for their meritorious conduct in such cases.

The rewards would be given only after the realization of part or whole of the duty and taxes involved in such cases.