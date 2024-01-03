Former Legendary Pacers Lash Out at Pakistan Management for ‘Resting’ Shaheen in Third Test

In the ongoing third and final Test match between the host Australia and Pakistan in Sydney, a significant decision by the Pakistani team management has sparked a wave of criticism. Pakistani quick bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, is rested for this match, and this move has not been well-received, to say the least.

Former Pakistani pace legends Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis have strongly criticized the team management’s decision to sideline Afridi for this match.

Wasim made it clear on FOX Cricket, which is a local Australian cricket channel, that the decision was entirely Afridi’s. He stressed that players should choose between aiming to become cricket legends or focusing on making money.

He said, “Straight after this [Sydney Test] there are five T20s in New Zealand, and Shaheen’s the captain But T20 cricket, who cares? I understand it’s there for entertainment and it’s there for financial gain for cricket boards and players.”

Wasim Akram also mentioned that when we look back 20 years ago to a Test match in Sydney, it’s striking how people today may not even recall what occurred in a T20 match last night. This highlights a significant difference in the level of attention and significance between these two formats of cricket.

Waqar shared similar feelings, mentioning that he was surprised by Afridi’s absence. He also stressed the significance of Test cricket compared to shorter formats.

Waqar said, “We play for Test match cricket, we don’t play for T20s or one-day cricket. And if you’re missing Test match cricket purely because you are being rested, I do not understand.”

He further expressed that he was surprised because he had expected him to participate in this Test match due to his good performance in the previous one. During the previous match, Shaheen Afridi regained his old form, showing improved bowling skills with better swing and pace.

The criticism of Shaheen’s performance in the Test series against Australia also centered around his pace, which was notably down during that series. This was particularly surprising given that he is known for his ability to deliver pace as a key asset for the team. The decision to not include him in the playing XI was also indeed a shocking one for everyone.