LG Unveils The Fastest OLED Gaming Monitor Yet

LG Display, renowned for its display manufacturing prowess and its supply of displays to various industry leaders, has unveiled a groundbreaking OLED display with the potential to grace high-end gaming monitors soon.

This 27-inch monitor boasts a 1440p resolution, marking a blend of vibrant visuals with remarkable speed. With an astounding 0.03ms response time and an unrivaled 480Hz refresh rate, LG’s latest creation is now the fastest OLED screen to date.

Notably, LG’s cutting-edge screen surpasses the capabilities of the previously unveiled 32-inch OLED “Dual-Hz” gaming monitor (32GS95UE), which debuted in December. While both monitors share an impressive maximum refresh rate of 480Hz, the newer iteration distinguishes itself by maintaining this speed without the need to compromise on resolution, allowing users to relish the full potential of their gaming experience.

This development puts LG Display into a direct rivalry against Samsung’s display division, which recently introduced a panel boasting a slightly lower 360Hz refresh rate and a 1440p resolution. Samsung’s panel has already found its home in the new 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor. Additionally, it appears that prominent manufacturers such as MSI and Dell will likely adopt Samsung’s panel for their upcoming monitor offerings.

LG Display introduces its latest panel, equipped with “META Technology,” promising superior brightness and expansive viewing angles. What sets this display apart is its claim to emit the “lowest level of blue light in the industry.”

While the adoption of LG Display’s new panel remains uncertain, the company is gearing up for a promising first half of the year. The release of LG’s 27-inch OLED 480Hz panel is on the horizon, offering enthusiasts a glimpse into the future of gaming visuals.

LG Display is set to showcase its range of OLED gaming displays, spanning from 27 to 45 inches, during CES 2024, paving the way for a dynamic year of innovation and technological advancement in the gaming monitor arena.