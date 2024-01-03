Samsung Unveils Three New OLED Gaming Monitors Loaded With Features

Samsung has unveiled a sneak peek of three upcoming Odyssey gaming monitors, just in time for the CES 2024 event.

All three monitors boast OLED displays and come equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, along with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. Moreover, Samsung has integrated its proprietary anti-glare technology into each of these monitors, effectively minimizing bothersome reflections from daylight and ambient lighting.

First in the lineup is the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G95SD, a curved ultra-wide monitor that impresses with its DQHD (5120 x 1440) resolution. Sporting an incredibly swift 0.03ms response time, a 240Hz refresh rate, and an expansive 32:9 aspect ratio, this monitor ensures a truly immersive gaming experience.

To top it off, it provides access to Samsung’s intelligent TV platform and the company’s cloud-based Gaming Hub. Aesthetically, it combines a slim form factor with a more manageable size when compared to the colossal Odyssey Ark.

Next up is the Odyssey G80SD, which sets itself apart as Samsung’s first foray into the realm of flat 32-inch OLED gaming displays. Sporting a 4K resolution at 3840 x 2160 pixels, it adheres to a 16:9 aspect ratio, while delivering an astonishingly swift 0.03ms response time. Gamers can revel in a silky-smooth experience courtesy of its speedy 240Hz refresh rate.

Designed with a focus on space-conscious users, this ultra-thin monitor boasts a more compact profile, measuring just under four millimeters in width. With a peak brightness of 450 nits, it ensures vivid visuals. What’s more, the Odyssey G80SD comes equipped with CoreLighting+ technology, allowing users to make the most of unique ambient lighting settings.

The 27-inch OLED G60SD is the smallest offering in Samsung’s latest Odyssey OLED lineup. This monitor comes with a 360Hz refresh rate and a crisp QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution. Samsung doesn’t stop there, as this model also has support for CoreLighting+. The monitor also impresses with its slim and sleek metal form factor, ensuring it doesn’t compromise on aesthetics.

Moreover, users can fine-tune their viewing experience for optimal comfort, thanks to the monitor’s flexible adjustability options, including tilt, pivot, and swivel capabilities. While pricing details remain under wraps, the anticipation is building as CES 2024 looms on the horizon. Samsung has pledged that these monitors will hit the market sometime this year.