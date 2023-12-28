These Were The Most Popular Games on Steam in 2023

With 2023 coming to an end, Valve has revealed the best-performing games on its highly popular PC gaming client Steam. This includes the most played games as well as the top-earning games during the year.

The list includes sales data from January 1 to December 15, 2023. The games have been divided into different categories such as Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Here are the top 11 best-earning games of 2023:

Counter-Strike 2

Starfield

Sons of the Forest

Cyberpunk 2077

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Hogwarts Legacy

Baldur’s Gate 3

Destiny 2

Apex Legends

Call of Duty

Dota 2

Counter-Strike has always been one of the most popular titles on Steam, especially since it adopted the free-to-play model years ago. The latest entry in the series, Counter-Strike 2 launched in September this year with updated graphics and mechanics as well as more reliable connectivity. The launch brought new players while retaining loyalists at the same time.

While Counter-Strike 2 was no surprise, there are some surprises in the list, namely Sons of the Forest and Destiny 2. The latter managed to remain a popular title on Steam despite all its problems.

Other than the best-earning games, Valve has also released a list of the best-selling games released in 2023. Here is the list of games other than the already mentioned Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Sons of the Forest.

Resident Evil 4

Remnant 2

Street Fighter 6

Payday 3

EA Sports FC 24

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Valve’s intriguing dataset not only showcases a variety of popular titles but also highlights the “Most Played Games” on Steam Deck, gauging this based on daily active user counts.

Among the expected favorites such as Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4, and Starfield, some surprising inclusions like the timeless Grand Theft Auto V, the classic 25-year-old Half-Life, along with Dave the Diver, Elden Ring, and Vampire Survivors, make the list.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that Valve is gearing up to reveal the Steam Awards, a community-driven accolade in 11 distinct categories. Fans can participate and place their votes until January 2nd, 2024 on their dedicated page.